KO of the year? All the best reactions to Magsayo’s stunning victory

IT WAS a one-two punch that capped off a bout for the ages.

Already knocked down in the first round, a fierce Julio Ceja mustered up a blistering rally, even sending Mark Magsayo to the canvas in the fifth. But the 26-year-old Filipino fought back and ended the match with a decisive tenth round KO.

It was a fiery knockout that makes for a glorious, painful looping GIF:

Many are already calling it the knockout of the year.

KO of the year?

Big hand to Magsayo

Ceja definitely felt that

Undercards were hype!

