The best reactions to opening night showdown between Lakers and Clippers

LOOKS like Paul George was sick of hearing those “Pandemic P” jokes.

His infamous nickname briefly flared up in Twitter again in the opening night of the 2021 NBA season — especially in the second half, when he turned the jokes around and began lighting up the scoreboards as his squad pulled away from the Lakers.

PG13 ended the night with 33.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

The Clippers defeated their crosstown rivals, 116-109, in the second game of tonight’s doubleheader to ring in the new season. In the game right before the Battle for LA, Curry and the rest of the Warriors bowed down to Nets, 125-99.

The NBA’s well and truly back, and we’ve got the tweets to prove it.

Check that temp on Pandemic P

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

Despite scoring 26, Kawhi wasn’t quite up to form.

Continue reading below ↓

The anti-Lakers contingent is going to town.

Abangan.

Continue reading below ↓

The haters’ favorite whipping boy.

Continue reading below ↓

Pwede.

First game pa lang raw.

Continue reading below ↓