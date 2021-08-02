Netizens still proud of Carlos Yulo’s fourth place finish, look forward to 2024

THE OLYMPIC journey of Carlos Yulo has come to an end.

But what a journey it was, as Yulo nearly squeaked into a podium finish in a category that was, by his own admission, not his forte.

It’s that kind of grit that can make anyone proud.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Coming into the event, Yulo played down his chances, telling reporters back in July 25, "Hindi pa po ako nakaka-finals ng vault. Unang-una ko po ito. Pero naka-finals po ako, magandang bagay po 'yon."

Right before the vault finals were set to commence, he wrote on Twitter, “Win or lose I’m still honored to represent the Philippines.”

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

But an entire nation stood proud at his valiant — and very nearly successful — effort. The keyword ‘Caloy’ quickly began trending on Twitter, with close to 9,000 tweets within seconds of his fourth place finish.

Muntik na!

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓





More greatness awaits!

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Still proud!

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Oh, let’s not forget the thirst tweets

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.