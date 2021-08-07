Nation of fighters: Netizens salute Paalam, Team PH’s stunning Olympic campaign

ONE FINAL medal for Team Philippines.

Carlo Paalam made a good account of himself in the country’s last competition for the Tokyo Olympics. But despite getting up from a first-round knockdown, judges awarded his foe Galal Yafai of Great Britain the win via split decision.

Within minutes of the fight’s end, Carlo Paalam trended on Twitter, with more than 15,000 tweets to his name as of posting.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

His run to the flyweight finals ends the spectacular campaign of Team Philippines in the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games — giving us our first multi-medaled victory for the first time since 1932. To recap: that’s Hidilyn Diaz with a gold, then boxers Nesthy Petecio and Paalam for silver, and finally, Eumir Marcial with a bronze.

Nation of fighters

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Remember his name

It’s his time

Continue reading below ↓

A gentleman to the end

Continue reading below ↓

One last fight

Mindanao pride

Continue reading below ↓

Hold your head up high, PH

Continue reading below ↓

What an entrance!

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.