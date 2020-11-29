Ray Parks' face, Tenorio tributes: The best reactions to All-Filipino finals’ Game 1

A SLOW, low start to the All-Filipino conference finals simmered and then exploded as Tropang Giga and the Gin Kings put on a Game 1 show.
Trading blows all the way to the final seconds of regulation, an Arvin Tolentino lay-up sent the game into overtime. Ray Parks and co. seemed to lose steam in OT, finally giving up the game to Ginebra, 100-94.
Keyword “Game 1” was trending in Philippine Twitter with more than 359,000 tweets as the fourth quarter ticked down to its nail-biting close. More than 268,000 viewers were also tuned into the livestream on the official PBA Facebook account.
An abundance of storylines in Game 1 made for some pretty entertaining tweets. Here’s a sampler: