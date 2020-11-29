Ray Parks' face, Tenorio tributes: The best reactions to All-Filipino finals’ Game 1

A SLOW, low start to the All-Filipino conference finals simmered and then exploded as Tropang Giga and the Gin Kings put on a Game 1 show.

Trading blows all the way to the final seconds of regulation, an Arvin Tolentino lay-up sent the game into overtime. Ray Parks and co. seemed to lose steam in OT, finally giving up the game to Ginebra, 100-94.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Keyword “Game 1” was trending in Philippine Twitter with more than 359,000 tweets as the fourth quarter ticked down to its nail-biting close. More than 268,000 viewers were also tuned into the livestream on the official PBA Facebook account.

An abundance of storylines in Game 1 made for some pretty entertaining tweets. Here’s a sampler:

"Point God" indeed.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

Even Chris Ross agrees.

College stars pay tribute.

Continue reading below ↓

All hail Arvin Tolentino

Continue reading below ↓

When Japeth is on, he’s on.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Ray Ray Parks’ post-dunk face from the first quarter is destined to become a meme.

Continue reading below ↓

Scottie too hottie.

Continue reading below ↓

Kings!

UwU-ified Rappler twitter account contributes to the Game 1 convo.

Continue reading below ↓

All hail the young guns

Continue reading below ↓