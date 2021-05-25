The best ‘Congrats JC’ memes, reactions on Twitter right now

IT WAS a one-two punch for Utah, as Jordan Clarkson and Joe Ingles got the top two votes for the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award.

But it was Clarkson who walked away with the nod. In a great moment between teammates, Ingles was the one who personally handed the Utah guard with the trophy.

Continue reading below ↓

Then the Jazz posted this very sweet video.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Awww.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“Congrats JC” trended in the sports category on Twitter, with some very good memes. Take a look.

Of course you’ll see this meme.

Continue reading below ↓

The week in Pinoy pride

Lakers fans remember

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

NBA 2K gets in on the fun

Teammate goals

Continue reading below ↓

Baka naman Jollibee

Asian-Americans represent!

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.