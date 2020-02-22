Learn from ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong as new 'The Apprentice' host

LEARN and get a chance to work for one of Asia’s top entrepreneurs as Chatri Sityodtong is set to host the newest edition of one of the biggest reality TV shows in the world.

The ONE Championship chairman and CEO will grace the “The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition”, featuring 16 contestants picked from around the world in a high-stakes game of business competitions and physical challenges.

The winner will receive a US$250,000 job offer to work for a year directly under Sityodtong as his protege at the ONE Championship global headquarters in Singapore.

“I am thrilled to announce 'The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition' as our biggest foray into the non-scripted series genre,” Sityodtong said.

“This brand-new concept brings a completely unique and original dimension to 'The Apprentice' with the high-stakes drama of real-life business competitions, coupled with herculean physical challenges, featuring some of Asia's top CEOs, the world's greatest martial arts world champions, and A-list celebrities from across the continent," he added.

PHOTO: one championship

The new show, under license from MGM Television, will be produced by ONE Championship’s production arm, ONE Studios, and will run on both streaming and linear platforms across the Pan Asian region in the second half of 2020. Specific market-by-market distribution and launch details will be announced at a later date. The program is slated for distribution on major television networks and digital channels worldwide.

The first season will consist of a total of 13 episodes shot in different cities across Asia.

In addition, a total of 12 of Asia's top CEOs (one CEO per episode) will be featured as guest judges alongside Sityodtong. The business competitions will focus on a variety of real-world problems and industries. Meanwhile, the physical challenges will be graced by the World Champions from ONE Championship where contestants will aim to outshine them in feats of athletic ability and cardio endurance.