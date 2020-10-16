TGIF inside the PBA bubble as 'ayuda' from wives, family arrive

'THANK God it's Friday' used to mean party time for PBA stars, especially during the years when they were - to borrow a line from Snoop Dog - wild and young and free.

But TGIF takes a whole new meaning inside the Clark bubble.

See, every Friday morning from 8 to 12 noon, league officials allow packages from the players' teams and families to be brought inside the league bubble at the Quest Hotel inside the Clark FreePort Zone in Pampanga.

The goods are delivered by families to company offices and are in turn brought by team staff to the PBA bubble, where each package goes through a thorough disinfection process before getting in the hands of players.

Look:

The packages are like manna from heaven for the players, who, after over a week holed up inside the Angeles City hotel, are missing a lot of the things they used to enjoy outside the league bubble.

Continue reading below ↓

No wonder the packages are eagerly awaited and bring cheer to the players.

The goods could be favorite snacks and goodies from the wife like the one received by a grateful Meralco Bolts forward Cliff Hodge from wife Bea.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Or it could be an entire month's supply of food, supplements, snacks, fruits, and delicacies like the one big boy Asi Taulava received from the fam.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: Asi Taulava's IG

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Kiefer Ravena's 'ayuda' from mom Mozzy and girlfriend Alyssa Valdez were as big as balikbayan boxes.

Continue reading below ↓

But if there's something players look forward to the most, it's meals cooked by their wives and moms.

Just take a look at the face of Ginebra back-up slotman Prince Caperal when he started eating the packed meals sent to him by family.

LOOK:

Continue reading below ↓

Meal of champions, right?

TGIF everybody.

Spin fans unite at the Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now and complete the experience by subscribing to the Spin Chatbot.