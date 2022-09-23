Romeo shows off slick outside shooting as he continues ‘slow grind’ to recovery

COACH LEO Austria had hinted at “a possibility” that Terrence Romeo would suit up for the 2022 Commissioner’s Cup.

Now, Terrence Romeo himself is showing proof that he’s coming back strong.

Romeo uploaded a video shooting from deep in the corner pocket of the SMC Sports Complex basketball court, swishing in basket after basket with the caption, “Slow grind.”

“‘Til the leaves fall off,” he added.

Terrence Romeo return still uncertain

Back spasms earlier this year kept Romeo from playing in the All-Filipino Cup, with no definite timetable for his return. But Austria is confident that, should Terrence return for the ongoing Commissioner's Cup, he’ll be a key piece in the Beermen’s plans.

“Nakita naman natin nitong semis at finals, we need somebody who can shoot from the perimeter,” the coach told SEAG LIVE. “Dahil alam naman natin na lagi nila dino-bouble si June Mar [Fajardo], papapiliin natin sila kung ano yung poison yung gusto nilang kunin.”

He added: “Alam naman natin na si Terrence anytime he can score."

Terrence’s IG video is proof of that.

