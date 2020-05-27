Can you keep up with Terrence Romeo’s moves challenge?

Throughout the lockdown, Terrence Romeo has kept a low profile on social media, only occasionally posting about San Miguel Corporation or face masks on Instagram. (Though, as Spin.ph has found out, he has been active in helping out frontliners and communities in need throughout quarantine.)

That changed today, when he announced a new contest for fans to get a chance to win merch from shoe and apparel brand Peak, as well as a grocery and vitamins care package.

The catch? You’ll have to do this fancy dribbling move.

We won’t even try to describe it. Instead, we preserved it in GIF form, so you can watch it over and over.





He reminds viewers to only send one entry to his Instagram DMs. If you’re posting it, also tag it as #TRMovesChallenge. “Again, sa IG lang puede mag submit ng entry,” Romeo helpfully reminds viewers. “(Wala po akong Facebook!)”

The challenge will close on May 30.

As of posting, the video has accumulated 33,000 views, and some #TRMovesChallenge videos are already up on Instagram.

