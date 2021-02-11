Ternate's P20 ecological fee collection draws mixed reactions

THE municipality of Ternate recently imposed a P20 ecological fee to its visitors going to the Kaybiang Tunnel, a move that drew mixed reactions from tourists that include motorcycle riders and cyclists.

According to a report by the Philippine Information Agency, the collection of fees began over the weekend.

But Bryan Novejas, speaking in behalf of Ternate mayor Lamberto Bambao, explained the fees is in accordance with a municipal ordinance approved back in 2014 – the Ternate Tourism Ecological Fee Ordinance.

“This is the way we can meet the needs of the local government to provide for the cleaning of garbage left by riders and tourists on the road or in Kaybiang Tunnel and to be used for the mobility of police for peace and order, rescue by MDRRMO in times of accidents within the vicinity. Saan naman kami kukuha ng funding, we are only a fourth-class municipality,” Novejas was quoted as saying by the PIA.

Continue reading below ↓

The reception to the ordinance was mixed, with some saying in several Facebook groups that the local government imposed a fee at a time where hundreds of tourists come every day not just from Cavite but also from nearby areas including Metro Manila.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Others, however, agree to such a reasonable fee since it will also help in defraying the cost for the upkeep of the area. Some also said that garbage has become rampant since tourists have increased over the past months.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The Kaybiang Tunnel, opened in 2013 as an alternate route to Nasugbu, Batangas, has recently been frequented by motorcycle riders and cyclists alike due to its scenic spots and climbs. Visitors usually take photos of themselves achieving the goal of reaching the tunnel.