RocketOut: PBA stars send love after JC Intal retirement

AS ONE of the league's longtime vets decided to announce his curtain call, fellow PBA players queued up to salute his long career.

Phoenix Super LPG forward JC Intal announced his retirement on Sunday night on Instagram, and since then, tributes and well-wishes have poured in.

Drafted by Air21 in 2007, the 6-foot-4 high-flyer made waves in the league for 13 years. Since his drafting, he's been part of several other teams (and witnessed several name/management changes): Ginebra, B-Meg/San Mig Coffee, and Barako Bull/Phoenix.

League veteran LA Tenorio, who was also Intal's teammate in Ateneo, took the top spot in replies to his IG announcement.

He commented on Intal's post: "Congrats and goodluck sa new chapter ng career brader!"

Former Ginebra teammates Sol Mercado and Jay Helterbrand chimed in the comments section.

"Congrats on a great career brother! Glad to have been on your side for a portion of it. Good luck on this new chapter and see u soon," Mercado said.

Helterbrand added: "Congratulations JC. Enjoy your retirement! God bless your next ventures!"

Marc Pingris, Rico Maierhofer (and wife Jec), Chris Newsome, Allein Maliksi, and KG Canaleta also thanked JC.

Phoenix captain Matthew Wright also posted his own tribute on his Instagram Stories.

"Happy retirement to the rocket himself. Thank you for everything and I will wear your #7 proudly," he said.

Ron Dennison also dedicated an IG Story to the man he called "idol."





He wrote: "My idol turned my teammate and now, my amazing kuya! Will definitely miss playing with you! Salamat sa lahat ng aral at gabay! Good luck and God bless sa next chapter, see you soon!"

Rain or Shine star Gabe Norwood also reposted Intal's photo, writing, "Congrats on a great career."

Another Ateneo teammate, where Intal spent five years of his collegiate career, weighed in as well.

Chris Tiu said: "Congrats bro!! Fantastic career!! You've inspired many and were a great role model to us, younger ones (hehe) - on having relentless work ethic, humility, and having so much passion! Enjoy your time with your beautiful family!"

Fellow Atenista Nico Salva posted a throwback photo in his IG Story carousel, along with a heartfelt caption.





"Still remember the day in 06 when tuti Jojo introduced me to you in ADMU. I always looked up to you. I always tried to play like you but I just couldn't jump as high kahit anong gawin ko," Salva wrote. "You inspired so many young bball players during your career. Thanks for guiding me and being very generous to me."

Meanwhile, JC's younger brother, volleyball star Rex, reposted his kuya's IG Story, to which Intal jokingly commented: "Pwede na ba ako magtry out sa [volleyball]?"