It’s Tenorio vs. Pogoy in the best reactions to Ginebra-TnT Game 4

TREY for trey, dagger for dagger, shot for shot. A three-point exchange between RR Pogoy and LA Tenorio within the last two minutes became the social media highlight of Game 4.

Just when you were about to write them off, TnT fought back against a depleted lineup to rally late in the fourth quarter. But they ultimately fell, 98-88, against the Gin Kings.

Nevertheless, the closing minutes of this Game 4 provided some high-voltage tweets. Take a look:

LA!

Pogoy!

Gin Kings fans have been venting their ire on Erram all throughout this series.

Best pairing #1: Japeth Aguilar + LA Tenorio

Best pairing #2: Japeth Aguilar + Samboy de Leon

The Blur :(

Watch K-Pop band BTS or watch Ginebra? Well, why not both

Eto po, ma’am, Lazada link:

Unfortunately, Pogoy’s performance wasn’t enough tonight.