Rafa Nadal begs off Tokyo Olympics, Wimbledon

RAFAEL Nadal is going to miss both Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics.

He revealed the news on social media, on Thursday night, saying that it was for the best.

"The goal is to prolong my career and continue to do what makes me happy, that is to compete at the highest level and keep fighting for those professional and personal goals at he maximum level of competition," he announced on Twitter.

He bared that the very short two-week interval between the French Open and Wimbledon also weighed in on his decision to skip the forthcoming competitions.

Instead, he will focus on taking a break.

"Sport prevention of any kind of excess in my body is a very important factor at this stage of my career in order to try to keep fighting for the highest level of competition and titles," he added.

The 20-time Grand Slam Champion first won a gold medal in the 2008 Beijing Olympics, followed by a doubles gold with Mark Lopez in 2016.

Last week, the 35-year-old Spaniard suffered only his third career loss in the Roland-Garros French Open after bowing out to Novak Djokovic in the semifinals. Djokovic eventually won the title.

