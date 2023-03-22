New 'Jordan vs Lebron' Tenement art ramps up GOAT debate

LOOKS like the long-running 'Who's your G.O.A.T.?' debate just got more colorful, at least, as seen in the Tenement court in Punta, Sta. Ana, Manila.

After LeBron James bolstered his claim to greatness by breaking the NBA all-time career scoring record with his 38,390 points, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the 'Greatest Of All Time' talk ramped up again.

Filipino artists, led by Maya Caradang of Painted World Manila, added color to the hoops saga as usual, redecorating the famous courts of the local tenement with an LBJ and Michael Jordan artwork.

LOOK:

James was in Lakers uniform while MJ was of course, in Chicago Bulls red.

The same group painted the viral court artworks of Kobe Bryant, and Manny Pacquiao the past years.

HERE ARE SOME:

