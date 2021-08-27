Tenement artists reveal deep sense of pride doing mural on Olympic heroes

FOR years, it has become a tradition for the Tenement Visual Artists (TVA) to do murals of basketball icons and other athletes on the courts of the Taguig apartments.

But doing their latest mural of 2020 Tokyo Olympics medalists Hidilyn Diaz, Nesthy Petecio, Eumir Marcial, and Carlo Paalam felt a bit different.

“Naging tradisyon na sa Tenement Court na ipinta ang mga atletang basketbolista dahil ang mga Pilipino ay mahihilig sa basketball. Pero ngayon, sinusubaybayan din namin ang naging resulta ng Tokyo Olympics kaya nagbigay inspirasyon sila na handungan din sila nito,” head artist Jerry Llaniguez Gabo told SPIN.ph.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Gabo said they felt a deep sense of pride honoring the Olympic heroes and heroines in the best way they know how.

Pinoy pride

“Malaking karangalan sa amin na ipagmalaki ang sariling atin, Pinoy pride,” he added. “Gusto naming ibahagi ang aming talent [sa paraan ng] pagsaludo sa mga Olympic athletes natin na nagbigay karangalan sa bansa.”

The painting took them two weeks to finish due to delays caused by bad weather. Final touches were finally executed on Friday afternoon.

In the past, the Tenement Court hosted murals done on the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, Gilas Pilipinas, and Manny Pacquiao. This was one of the rare times they created one for a female weightlifter, a female boxer, and two male boxers.

The days spent working on the mural didn't feel like work, Gabo said.

“’Pag usaping sports talaga, lalo sa gitna ng pandemya, nawawala ang pagod dahil puno ng excitement,” he said. “Not a perfect expression, but this is full of tribute.”

