Twitter had a lot to say about the list of Team USA Olympic finalists

The 44-player Team USA pool for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics has been announced on Tuesday:

Among the biggest names is LeBron James, who said in December that representing the country in the Summer Games for a fourth time — after 2004, 2008, and 2012 — is "a possibility."

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar joins an interesting mix of fellow Olympic gold medalists like Dwight Howard (2008) and Paul George (2016); non-Olympic World champions like Stephen Curry and Andre Drummond; NBA stars returning from injury like Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson; as well as other first-time finalists.

All 12 members of the US team that finished seventh during the last World Cup in China are also included.

Just like any other collection of players, fans had a lot of questions about the selection process. Some were looking for Atlanta Hawks All-Star Trae Young, who 29.7 points, 9.1 assists, and 3.5 threes per game this season.

On the flipside, others were wondering why Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma (career-low 12.9 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 1.2 apg) was even considered.

One thing's for sure, though: Team USA isn't messing around this time.

Unlike in previous squads, tryouts won't be necessary. Instead, a selection committee will trim the long list to 12 players by early June — largely based on availability and health. Few weeks before the Olympics start on July 24, the final lineup will head to training camp.