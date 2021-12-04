PH's Ron Russel Mitra snatches silver in Asian Youth Para Games

AFTER para swimmer Ariel Alegarbes won the country's first gold medal on Friday, Ron Russel Mitra was quick to follow the feat, winning the PH's second medal in the 2021 Asian Youth Para Games.

Para athletics representative Mitra captured silver in the T20 400-meter event in the para atheltics on Saturday in Manama, Bahrain.

Russel Mitra 0.55 seconds behind gold winner

The 19-year-old clocked in a

t 54.65 seconds, just 0.55 seconds behind gold winner Thailand's Natapon Kaewmanee in the Boys' Under-20 category.

The Para Athletics team is coached by coach Joel Deriada and coach Bernard Buen.

Mitra is among the 20 national para athletes sent to the AYPG in hopes of surpassing the Philippines' bronze medal finish in the 2017 Dubai Games.

The tournament will run until December 6.

