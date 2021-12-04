News And Trends

PH's Ron Russel Mitra snatches silver in Asian Youth Para Games

by Kate Reyes
2 hours ago
undefined
Ron Russel Mitra captures silver.
PHOTO: Irene Soriano

AFTER para swimmer Ariel Alegarbes won the country's first gold medal on Friday, Ron Russel Mitra was quick to follow the feat, winning the PH's second medal in the 2021 Asian Youth Para Games.

Para athletics representative Mitra captured silver in the T20 400-meter event in the para atheltics on Saturday in Manama, Bahrain.

Russel Mitra 0.55 seconds behind gold winner

The 19-year-old clocked in a

MORE FROM SPIN
MORE FROM SPIN
    t 54.65 seconds, just 0.55 seconds behind gold winner Thailand's Natapon Kaewmanee in the Boys' Under-20 category.

    Continue reading below ↓

    The Para Athletics team is coached by coach Joel Deriada and coach Bernard Buen.

    Mitra is among the 20 national para athletes sent to the AYPG in hopes of surpassing the Philippines' bronze medal finish in the 2017 Dubai Games.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    The tournament will run until December 6.

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    Ron Russel Mitra captures silver.
    PHOTO: Irene Soriano

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again