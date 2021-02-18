Yes, Team Payaman has a podcast now — and it’s exclusive to Spotify

PAYAMANSION goes podcasting!

Spotify has unveiled its lineup of Pinoy original podcasts that are streaming now. Among them is “Payaman Insider”, an audio series that tells the behind-the-scenes stories behind the ongoing social media phenomenon.

It is hosted by Junnieboy, RogerRaker, Peachy Twice, and Boss Tryke.

“Sundan ang mga storya sa likod ng kamera at mga back stories ng ating mga Team Payaman members, at mga never-before-shared storya na storya, in and out ng Team Payaman,” goes the audio trailer.

As of writing, it already has two episodes up. The second one takes a look at Cong TV himself, from his struggling years to his rise as the big boss of Team Payaman.

With this new podcast, Team Payaman expands its talk show format reach. Aside from regular streams and vlogs from its members, the collective of influencers also gets together for weekly "Payaman Talks."

“Payaman Insider” is only one of many Pinoy original podcasts being launched by the streaming platform as Spotify buffs up its Filipino-focused content. Another podcast that may interest gamers? “The Raid”, hosted by Alodia and Ashley Gosiengfiao, as the sisters geek out about their current obsessions.

”We are excited to work with some of the most popular personalities in the Philippines to create Original content for Spotify. These creators, all with diverse backgrounds and perspectives will be able to give a fresh take on local topics through podcasts made for Filipinos by Filipinos,” said Carl Zuzarte, Spotify Head of Studios for Southeast Asia.

