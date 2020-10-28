These pre-fight tunes help set the mood for Lakay fighters Adiwang, Kingad 

EXECUTION is one thing, mentality is another. To pull off the powerful strikes, swift kicks, dynamic throws, and steady chokes in the world of mixed martial arts, you'll need the right mindset.

Hand-in-hand with the months of training and conditioning, simple pre-game rituals for mood-setting can also make a difference in the headspace of a fighter.

For ONE Championship athletes of Team Lakay Lito “Thunder Kid” Adiwang and Danny “The King” Kingad, these pre-fight routines are very much consistent – and listening to music is their go-to habit as they gear up for a fight.

What’s in their playlist?

“I like [to listen to] rock and hip hop music to get me pumped up before a fight. 'Time to Play the Game' by Motorhead and Eminem’s 'Lose Yourself' are the songs that remind me of all the hard work and sacrifices leading to a fight,” Adiwang said to SPIN Life.

He revealed that listening to music hypes him up and boosts his confidence before a fight.

Meanwhile, Kingad goes the opposite direction for his music picks, preferring gospel rock tunes and some soothing reggae for a serene mood before a battle.

“The music I listen to before my fights is a mix of different things. I like my entrance song, "God’s Not Dead" (Newsboys), and also a lot of Bob Marley,” he said. “These songs make me feel energized and I feel less nervous heading into a fight. It helps me subdue my mind and focus on my game plan.”

Both admitted the pressure can really get to them right before a fight. A well-curated playlist can go a long way to calming those jitters.

“Walking down the ramp, that’s when the thoughts come to my head. Which is why I always come into my fights spiritually and mentally prepared,” The King continued.

Adiwang added: “I always feel nervous before my fights, so I always try to overcome that feeling once I’m in the cage. I try my best to remain focused, calm, and relaxed before a fight.”

Apart from the music, both fighters also get in touch with their spiritual side as part of their routine.

“I say a prayer before entering the cage. That will put positive thoughts in my mind. Heading into a fight with the right mindset is so important. It can affect my performance. The better my headspace, the better I can execute,” Kingad said.

Meanwhile, Adiwang revealed that the next thing he does after a prayer is feeling the rim and the canvas floor.

“I always pray before every fight. It’s also important for me to touch the cage and the floor for me to feel the moment. It sends an internal message to myself that this cage is my territory. It helps me focus even more,” he said.

ONE Championship returns this Friday with its “One: Inside the Matrix” event in Singapore.

