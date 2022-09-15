Team Lakay searches for next Pinoy champ in ONE Warrior Series PH

SIXTEEN fighters will try to make a name for themselves as they star in the upcoming ONE Warrior Series Philippines.

Team Lakay maestro Mark Sangiao, reigning ONE Strawweight World Champion Joshua Pacio, and former ONE Flyweight World Champion Geje Eustaquio will serve as the coaches for the participants as they all compete in the reality show in hopes of taking home the $100,000 (around P5.7 million) contract.

On top of that, the winner will be part of the famed Team Lakay stable and will make his ONE Championship debut at ONE 164: Pacio vs Brooks at Mall of Asia Arena ⁠— the promotion's return to the country after a three-year hiatus.

"You can see real blood, sweat, and tears plus real drama," said Sangiao.

"Nakakaiyak din. Kasama mo sila for how many weeks, days, naghihirap din at kita mo yung perseverance nila manalo. You have to cut Kasi isa lang ang mag-champion. Dito mo makikita yung warriors that will cry."

How new reality show starring Team Lakay will work

The fighters will be distributed into Team Passion and Team Gravity, where they will compete in physical challenges that will test their mettle in the 12-episode series.

Pacio's Team Passion consists of Raymund Ortega, Ariel Lampacan, Ernesto Montilla, Norman Agcopra, Ariel Oliveros, L.A. Lauron, JM Guntayon, and Marvin Malunes.

On the other hand, Eustaquio will have Genil Francisco, Adonis Sevilleno, Joevincent So, Ralf Francisco, Ely Fernandez, Sheraz Qurashi, Mcleary Ornido, and Christian Laurio for Team Gravity.

The show premieres on Sunday, September 18, on GTV and on the ONE Super App, with replays to be shown on Tap Sports.

