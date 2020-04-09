Taguig warns residents jogging in public places face arrest

TAGUIG City Hall warned on Thursday that residents doing outdoor fitness and leisure activities like jogging while the enhanced community quarantine is in place will be facing arrest.

Mayor Lino Cayetano issued the warning after seeing photos and videos of residents jogging in public places, particularly in the Bonifacio Global City (BGC) area, while the whole of Luzon is in lockdown.

"Mayor Lino cautioned violators that this will be their last and final warning," City Hall said in a statement. "Authorities will not hesitate to arrest violators next time around."

Taguig police said they have apprehended over 500 people for quarantine violations and have charged 15 individuals in BGC, including foreigners.

The city has recorded 132 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 33 from Barangay Fort Bonifacio.

Running can provide a social outlet during quarantine, but many have given up group running, yielding to the safety of solo runs.

Sports cardiologist Benjamin Levine said continuing to run has physical and psychological benefits. But he also suggests those running with others should likely double the recommended six feet of social distancing because of the increase in the amount of air they're breathing in and out.

Continue reading below ↓

"I think it's preserving both your physical and your mental health," said Levine, who is a professor of medicine at UT Southwestern and Texas Health Presbyterian in Dallas.

"I think it's critical. But that's not just psychological. That's biological. I think exercise is one of the few things we can do that has a very, very clear and manifest positive mental health benefit." With reports from AP