Tagaytay Highlands welcomes Hidilyn Diaz as lifetime member

HIDILYN Diaz is now a lifetime member of Tagaytay Highlands, a privilege she received on Wednesday for winning the gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics.

Hidilyn Diaz incentives continue to pour

Diaz was given the honorary membership on the day the Filipina weightlifter was in Tagaytay City for a Thanksgiving Mass following the success of Team Philippines in the Olympics.

Tagaytay Highlands general manager Claire Kramer and Tagaytay mayor Agnes Tolentino presented the membership to Diaz.

Tagaytay Highlands has two exclusive 18-hole championship golf courses, a country club that has a swimming pool, squash and go-kart racing facilities, and a spa.

The posh property has guest rooms with scenic views of Mt. Makiling, Laguna de Bay, Taal Lake, and the Highlands golf courses.

