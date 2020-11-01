Survival Guide: How to stay safe during a typhoon

THE Philippines is hit by an average of 20 storms in a year. The latest is Typhoon Rolly (international name: Goni), which entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility on October 29. On November 1, signal number 5 was raised in the Bicol region as it made landfall early Sunday morning.

Disaster-preparedness is a must for the country's 100 million people who have been through some of the worst in the world.



Here's your storm safety guide according to the government's disaster awareness FAQ sheet:

What to do during Public Storm Signal No. 1:

1. Listen to your radio for more information about weather disturbance.

2. Check the ability of the house to withstand strong winds and strengthen it if necessary.

3. Monitor the latest severe weather Bulletin issued by PAGASA every six hours. Business may be carried out as usual except when flooding occurs.

What to do during Public Storm Signal No. 2:

1. Special attention should be given to the latest position, direction, and speed movement of the cyclone as it may intensify and move towards the locality.

2. The general public, especially people traveling by sea and air are cautioned to avoid unnecessary risks.

3. Protect properties before signals are upgraded.

4. Board up windows or put storm shutters in place and securely fasten it.

5. Stay at home.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

What to do during Public Storm Signal No. 3:

1. Keep your radio on and listen to the latest news about the typhoon.

2. Everyone is advised to stay in safe and strong houses.

3. Evacuate from low-lying areas to higher grounds.

4. Stay away from coasts and riverbanks.

5. Watch out for the passage of the "eye" or center of the typhoon.

What to do during Public Storm Signal No. 4:

1. Stay in safe houses or evacuation centers

2. Cancel all travel and outdoor activities.

3. Keep listening to your radio for the latest news about the typhoon.

What to do during Public Storm Signal No. 5:

1. Stay in safe houses or evacuation centers

2. Cancel all travel and outdoor activities.

How to prepare for calamities particularly flooding:

1. Regularly monitor your radio and television for calamity news updates.

2. Prepare enough candles, rechargeable lamps, and flashlights for possible brownouts.

3. If you reside in an area near the river, waterways, or mountainsides, immediately evacuate to prevent flash floods and landslides.

4. Store enough food and water. Have a first-aid kit on hand.

5. Prepare a list of emergency hotlines.

Continue reading below ↓

These things should be on your disaster-ready "Go Bag":

1. Important documents in waterproof container.

2. Flashlight, candles, matches, and whistle.

3. Radio with fresh and extra batteries.

4. First aid kit with remedies for fever, diarrhea, minor wounds and pain, maintenance medicines.

5. Spare cash including coins.

6. Items for special needs of younger and older members of the family, as well as PWDs if any.

7. Easy-to-serve, ready-to-eat food for three days.

8. Drinking water in select containers for three days.

9. Mobile phones, powerbanks, chargers.

10. Clothing, raincoat, boots, and sanitary supplies.

11. Sleeping bags, mats, and blankets.

12. Ropes, old newspapers, and ecobags made of strong materials.

In case of flood:

Before expected flood: Monitor the news for updates, warnings, and advisories. Know the flood early warning and evacuation plans of the community. Participate in community flood preparedness action and drills. Secure your home by moving essential furniture and items to the upper floor. Before evacuating, turn off all main switches of electricity, water, and LPG tanks. Put livestock and pets in a safe area or designated evacuation sites for animals. When order is received, immediately evacuate to higher and safer grounds.

Continue reading below ↓

During the flood: Stay indoors and stay tuned for latest news and weather updates. Do not touch electrical equipment if you are wet or standing in floodwater. Do not go swimming or boating in swollen rivers. Do not cross streams when water level is already above the knee. Do not walk or drive through flooded areas.

After the flood: Leave the evacuation area only when authorities say it is safe to return home. Report fallen trees and electric posts to proper authorities. Check for wet and submerged electrical outlets and appliances before turning on electricity. Check your house for possible damage and repair as necessary. Make sure that the food and drinking water are not contaminated by flood water. Throw away rain water in cans, pots, and tires to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes.

Parts of this article were originally written by Arianne Merez of Reportr. Minor edits have been made by Spin.ph editors.