Surf capital Siargao braces for Odette landfall

ONE of the country’s top surfing destinations is already experiencing the ferocity of the storm as typhoon Odette (international name: Rai) is projected to make landfall in its vicinity later this afternoon.

More than twelve thousand families have already been evacuated in regions projected to lie in the path of Odette, said the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

Continue reading below ↓

Meanwhile, 11,000 residents have already evacuated Surigao City, capital of the province where Siargao island is located.

“Siargao” and “Surigao del Norte” are also trending on Twitter Philippines as news organizations and concerned netizens tweet about the news.

PAGASA expects that the typhoon will reach peak wind speeds of 155 to 165 kilometers per hour before landfall.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Videos posted on Twitter show strong winds and rains already lashing the surf capital.

A day ago, Siargao-based surf photographer Oli Bayer took a shot of a ferocious wave and uploaded it on Instagram. “Looks like it’s getting stormy the next days. Stay safe everyone!” he wrote.

Continue reading below ↓

Surfista Travels, founded by pro surfer Elaine Abonal, reposted a message from community magazine Be Siargao.

On its Instagram stories, Harana Surf Resort posted a list of evacuation centers for the barangays in the municipality.





Continue reading below ↓

Many of the town’s pro surfers took to the waves last weekend in the Surf in the City competition in Borongan, Eastern Samar — the first national pro competition to be held since the pandemic began. These include Philmar Alipayo, Gabriel Lerog, Jaji Arbona, Remar Magaluna, and Eduardo Alciso Dizon, who wrote on his IG stories: “Take care fam and everyone in Siargao.”





Continue reading below ↓

Nildie Blancada, who repped the Philippines in the ISA World Surfing Championships in El Salvador last June, reposted a message on her Instagram Stories from Marie Heidi Ganaden of Lubihan Resort.





“To all Siargaonons (locals, dato, tourists, etc.) we are all preparing for ourselves but by tonight or tomorrow morning, if you see stray dogs or cats, please offer them dry shelter, food and water,” the message wrote.

Continue reading below ↓

ABS-CBN reports that in Barangay Burgos in Siargao Island, almost 69 percent of residents have already evacuated.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.