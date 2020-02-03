These memes perfectly sum up that game-changing Super Bowl LIV halftime show

The Kansas City Chiefs' historic 31-20 comeback win over the San Francisco 49ers was just the tip of the Super Bowl LIV iceberg.

Just when the sixty thousand strong crowd at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida thought that things couldn't get any better than Demi Lovato belting out the National Anthem, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira took it to another level with a powerful halftime show.

The few who nitpicked the political themes of the performance were drowned by Twitter's predominantly positive response. Netizens didn't even need all 280 characters to express how much they loved J.Lo and Shakira's number:

Continue reading below ↓

Prince and Lady Gaga might have something to say about that

Wait, what?

Continue reading below ↓

Needless to say, part of Shakira's act was tongue-twisting

Continue reading below ↓

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Of course, the movie and music references were endless

Continue reading below ↓

In Lil Jon's words, the two shook what their mamas gave them

Continue reading below ↓

Somebody ask J.Lo and Shakira where the fountain of youth is

Watch the fiery halftime show in its 14-minute entirety: