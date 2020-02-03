We compiled all the trailers from Super Bowl LIV so you don't have to

Super Bowl LIV wasn't just about the Kansas City Chiefs ending 50 years of futility, the San Francisco 49ers outright choking, Patrick Mahomes' MVP endgame, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's halftime performance, as well as the NFL paying tribute to Kobe Bryant.

The most important American football game of the year also saw a slew of Hollywood movies getting their respective Big Game spots:

Sonic the Hedgehog

Release: February 14

Everyone's favorite furry speed freak went from getting roasted online to being adored by professional athletes — well, sort of. Seriously, they had us at Ben Schwartz, who voices Sonic, James Marsden, and Jim Carrey.

The Invisible Man

Release: February 28

Less than five seconds into the teaser and we find out that the titular character isn't a superhero. Will the sci-fi psychological horror give justice to its landmark source materials (1897 novel and 1933 film of the same name)?

A Quiet Place Part II

Release: March 20

A big part of the first movie's success can be attributed to its quiet concept. It would be interesting to see if more sound and a "returning" John Krasinski translate to a sequel that's at least as good as the initial one.

Mulan

Release: March 27

Fingers crossed that the encouraging sneak peek is enough to repair the damage done by the hashtag #BoycottMulan, which spawned from lead star Liu Yifei's divisive comments about the Hong Kong protests.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

Release: May 22

The first two SpongeBob films have garnered mixed reviews, with the latter Sponge Out of Water being slightly better than the 2004 release. Cameos by Snoop Dogg and Keanu Reeves definitely piqued our interest.

No Time to Die

Release: April 10

Expectations are understandably high for Daniel Craig in his fifth and final portrayal of MI6 agent James Bond. Add to that the fact that No Time to Die is the twenty fifth installment of the spy movie franchise.

Top Gun: Maverick

Release: June 26

Anytime a trailer can induce motion sickness, its full feature has to be worth watching. Tom Cruise reprises his starring role in the 1986 action drama, along with Val Kilmer (who plays Maverick's friend-rival Iceman).

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Release: July 3

The supervillain and his yellow friends have come a long way since the first Despicable Me. Only these Minions and a young Gru can make snacks, yoga, and Tupperware exciting elements of the 3D computer-animated comedy.



Black Widow

Release: May 1

Marvel blesses us with more Natasha Romanoff — and Scarlett Johansson — through the female Russian spy's backstory. Black Widow, directed by Cate Shortland, is said to be set after the events of Captain America: Civil War.

Fast & Furious 9

Release: May 22

What more can you ask for? A heartfelt piano rendition of "See You Again." Another wrestler-turned-important FF character. Rocket-powered sports cars. A supposedly dead man (Han Lue) back from the dead.