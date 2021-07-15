News And Trends

NBA Twitter zeroes in on 'non-call' on Devin Booker foul

by spin.ph staff
3 hours ago
PHOTO: (Right) AP

ON TWITTER, it was all going so well for Devin Booker.

Netizens were rightly impressed with the Phoenix Suns guard, who racked up an impressive 42 points in the Game 4 Finals showdown. (He’s averaging 26.3 in the playoffs — his first postseason in his entire career.)

And then that no-call happened.

Hanging on with five foul calls at 3:30 left in the fourth, Booker collided with Jrue Holiday — a bump that would have sent D.Book out of the game, had it actually been whistled by the officials.

“It’s the worst no-call I’ve seen in a long time,” said The Guardian's Hunter Felt.

Many seemed to agree.

Take a look at these Devin Booker foul reactions

Bucks fan and pop star Sheryl Crow was quite upset about the officiating.

Of course, no Suns-Bucks Game 4 reactions story would be complete without Adam Silver meme templates

God of chaos

The Bucks, however, would end up evening out the series as Khris Middleton put up his own 40-point performance.

Khris Middleton

Game 5 will kick off on Sunday, Manila time.

