NBA Twitter zeroes in on 'non-call' on Devin Booker foul

ON TWITTER, it was all going so well for Devin Booker.

Netizens were rightly impressed with the Phoenix Suns guard, who racked up an impressive 42 points in the Game 4 Finals showdown. (He’s averaging 26.3 in the playoffs — his first postseason in his entire career.)

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

And then that no-call happened.

Hanging on with five foul calls at 3:30 left in the fourth, Booker collided with Jrue Holiday — a bump that would have sent D.Book out of the game, had it actually been whistled by the officials.

“It’s the worst no-call I’ve seen in a long time,” said The Guardian's Hunter Felt.

Continue reading below ↓

Many seemed to agree.

Take a look at these Devin Booker foul reactions

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Bucks fan and pop star Sheryl Crow was quite upset about the officiating.

Of course, no Suns-Bucks Game 4 reactions story would be complete without Adam Silver meme templates

Continue reading below ↓

God of chaos

Continue reading below ↓

The Bucks, however, would end up evening out the series as Khris Middleton put up his own 40-point performance.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

PHOTO: AP

Continue reading below ↓

Game 5 will kick off on Sunday, Manila time.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.