Suns in 4 memes come to a crashing end with Bucks fightback

SUNS IN 4 Man might want to take an early retirement.
The Milwaukee Bucks packed a mighty wallop as they cut the series to 2-1 by fighting off the Phoenix Suns, 120-100, on their home court.
Giannis Antetokounmpo certainly gave fans a show with a 41-point romp. On the other end of the court, Devin Booker went ice cold with just 10 points.
Farewell, Suns in 4.
Time to delete this GIF.
Giannis wasn’t having it
New battlecry
Riding off to the sunset
Devin Booker’s bad fit to blame?
Speaking of D.Book
Bucks fans are loving it
Young Thor if he was a Milwaukee fan
