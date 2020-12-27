Swag and spirit: Sudan Daniel's demise leaves pioneering 3x3 league without one of its voices

FOR the better part of the past two years, Sudan Daniel and Mike Swift have been partners-in-crime.

A Batman (or should we say Superman?) and Robin tandem, the two have kept the atmosphere lively inside the halfcourt as they served as emcees for the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 league.

It was a grueling job, spiritedly projecting their voices across the airwaves to keep the enthusiasm up while still giving valuable inputs. Together, their on-air patter was one of the factors that made the pioneering professional 3x3 league in the country appointment TV.

In the trenches, the pair's bond has just been strengthened over time, with their last go-round being inside the Calambubble for the 2020 President's Cup back in October.

Little did they know that it would be their final hurrah.

Swift was devastated with the news of Daniel's untimely demise as he posted his m message of mourning over the death of the former NCAA MVP in his social media pages.

"We are supposed to do so much more together Su," he wrote on Instagram. "Having a hard time accepting this, but you would want me to be strong as always."

"Life will never be the same for me. Rest in heaven my brother. Love you big guy."

Daniel suffered from an asthma attack and was pronounced dead on arrival in Calatagan, Batangas on Saturday morning. He was 33.

The league that the San Beda great called home for the past two years also showed their love for their departed family member.

"In the last two years leading to the rapid rise of 3x3 basketball in the country, Su infected us with his easy flamboyance and unflappable optimism," wrote league owner Ronald Mascarinas.

"Su had swag. We saw it two years ago and we loved it. He had been the voice of Chooks-to-Go 3x3 since. More than his swag, however, we share Su’s belief in the grind, in believing in yourself, in giving more than a hundred percent effort, and in always exceeding expectations. Rest in paradise my friend."

In his honor, Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 will name the dunk highlights as "SUperman Move of the Game" starting this 2021 season.

