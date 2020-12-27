Family requests Sudan Daniel's ashes be flown straight to the US

SUDAN Daniel's remains will be cremated and will be flown to the US on the request of his family.

Spin.ph learned the former NCAA MVP's remains have been retrieved from Calatagan Medicare Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival, and have been taken to the Arlington Memorial Chapels.

There won't be any other funeral held for the charismatic American import, who died at the age of 33 on Saturday after a severe asthma attack.

His ashes are set to be flown immediately to the US.

Daniel's mother personally made the request as fundraisers have been staged to help pay off the funeral services for the former San Beda stalwart.

He is survived by his daughter.

Daniel was celebrating the holidays in the farm cabin owned by former Red Lions teammate David Semerad and actress/partner Gwen Zamora in Calatagan, Batangas when the incident happened.

Following the news of his untimely demise, tributes have poured in for the beloved gentle giant who anchored San Beda to a perfect season in NCAA Season 86 back in 2010, where he swept the awards and won Season MVP, Finals MVP, and Defensive Player of the Year.

After his playing days, Daniel has dabbled in coaching the youth and worked for Titan, before serving as the voice of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 league for the past two years.