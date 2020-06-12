Stranded passengers outside NAIA find helping hand

CHOOKS-to-Go has extended a helping hand to the stranded overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) outside the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Thursday.

Lunch packs were given out to the almost 200 passengers whose flights back to their respective provinces had been canceled.

These OFWs found themselves taking shelter under the junction as their flights have been halted due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as well as tropical depression Butchoy.





“Most of them are from my birth place in Mindanao, and as OFWs, they are our modern-day heroes sacrificing to work in foreign lands, so we can enjoy prosperity in our country,” said Bounty Agro Ventures Inc. president Ronald Mascariñas.

“It is our utmost responsibility as a Filipino-owned company to help out our modern day heroes in whatever way we can especially a day before the country will celebrate our 122nd Independence Day. Just like our national heroes before, they too are sacrificing a lot for our country."

These OFWs are the latest beneficiaries of Chooks-to-Go's donation projects, with the company already giving out about 400,000 meals in the light of the health scare.