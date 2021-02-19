Meet the rider who says 'I love you' and lady who nearly 'fell' for him

THESE two bikers are no doubt in love. But on this ride, the lady very nearly fell for him, in the true sense of the word.

A video going viral in cycling chat groups showed a male cyclist saying the words “I love you” to her girlfriend who, after responding with “I love you, too,” almost fell off the side of the road and fell.

WATCH:

The 13-second video has since been posted and shared more than 10,000 times on Facebook, drawing amusing reactions from fellow riders about the lady who nearly fell for her man.

The female in the video is Angelica Jasmine Abacan, a store supervisor who is also a bike enthusiast. As we discovered in an interview with SPIN.ph recently, the back story of the short video is quite special.

Abacan said the person who was saying ‘I love you’ to her in the video is Angelo Aquipel, her boyfriend in a long-distance relationship. Abacan lives in Cavite, while Aquipel is based in Olongapo.

The two met through Facebook’s Dating feature and they hit it off quickly even though they were miles apart, thanks to their constant video calls and common interests that include hiking and, of course, cycling.

The two finally met for the first time last January, but not exactly under romantic circumstances. Aquipel’s father has Stage 4 colon cancer and needed morphine which wasn't available in Olongapo or in a nearby province.

Fortunately, the medicine was available in Manila and Abacan was glad to help out, setting the stage for their first-ever meeting.

“First meeting namin sa Manila para samahan siya bumili ng gamot ng papa niya na may Stage 4 colon cancer. Wala siya mahanap sa mga nearby provinces nila so ako naghanap for him dito sa Manila,” said Abacan.

However, the condition of Aquipel’s father hasn’t improved so Aquipel decided to invite Abacan, on short notice, to come over on Valentines’ weekend so that his father can meet the person who bought the medicine for him.

“Gusto niya ako ipakilala sa father niya bago pa huli ang lahat kaya February 14 ng gabi, nagbiyahe ako Manila to Olongapo,” said Abacan.

Aside from meeting Aquipel’s father, the couple took advantage of their time together by biking around the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) with Aquipel making the effort to document their ride.

“Nagiging topic nga po namin ‘yan,” said Aquipel, referring to cycling. “Iisa lang naman po kasi ang hilig namin. Nagkakasundo kami. Kaya sabi ko, pasyal kami dito mag-bike at mag-swimming.”

Then, the viral video happened.

When asked what prompted him to say ‘I love you’ during the ride, Aquipel said: “Gusto ko lang maging sweet sa kanya na ang tema is sa bike dahil parehas po naming hilig.”

“Nagkataon talaga na nangyari ‘yun at hindi po inaasahan,” he added.

Aquipel, who has been riding since he was a kid, believes that the video will only make their love for each other grow even though they are in a long-distance relationship.

“Nung ako ay nanliligaw pa lang, sinabi ko naman po sa kanya na ipagsisigawan ko sa lahat. So ayun po, nagkataon na napagsigawan ko nga dahil sa video,” said Aquipel.

Abacan is taking the reactions of netizens in stride.

“Actually, until now, hindi ako makapaniwala. Nakakatuwa na marami kaming napasaya sa epic video na ‘yun. But behind that video, as in literal na na-fall in love talaga ako,” she said.

But the short video also left this question – did the female rider actually fell off her bike?

“Honestly, hindi po as in nakapag-balance pa din ako,” answered Abacan, whose three-year experience in biking may have helped her in avoiding an accident. “Hindi ako nasugatan at nagasgasan.”