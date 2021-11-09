Story behind Aces forward proposing to GF after practice 'injury'

EUGENE Madera knew all along that if he would propose to his girlfriend, he would do it on a basketball court.

Basketball player proposal

Madera is the basketball player in a video that recently went viral where he popped the question after he acted like he got injured during training. Madera is a member of the Parañaque Aces who play in the National Basketball League-Pilipinas (NBL).

In the video that was also featured on the Philippine Star’s Facebook page, Madera fell hard to the floor, holding on to his shoulder while his teammates and coaches tend to him during practice at the San Dionisio Gym. But after being approached by his girlfriend Lyn Bacatan, Madera suddenly showed a ring and proposed for marriage.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Madera said he has been planning the proposal for quite some time to his girlfriend of four years, but was delayed due to the pandemic. Fortunately for him, Madera became part of the Aces roster when the NBL played its games this season.

“Dati pa naman, sabi ko sa sarili ko, kung magpopropose man ako, kung may ibigay man si Lord na papakasalan, ganun ang gagawin ko,” said Madera, who played college ball at Olivarez College. “Sa basketball naman ako lahat nagumpisa. Kung ano man ako ngayon, binigay sa akin ni Lord ‘yun. Sa basketball din ang paraan.

“Akala ko nga, hindi matutuloy kasi pandemya. Buti na lang, meron pa ring nilaan si Lord na paraan,” said Madera, one of the second stringers of the Aces in the frontcourt.

The 32-year-old Madera chose one practice at the San Dionisio Gym on October 22 where he invited his girlfriend to come over. While he already had plans of doing such in a basketball setting, the 32-year-old Madera never told about his plan until late in practice where he told his coach and his teammates that he would propose.

Continue reading below ↓

“Hindi ko pa sinabi talaga ‘yun sa mga teammates at coaches ko. May do-or-die kaming laro nun. Gusto ko hindi maka-distract sa practice. Kapag sinabi ko ‘yun, madidistract ‘yung practice namin kasi mag-aasaran. Sinabi ko ‘yun nung maghahuddle na kami para mag-prayers na para patapos na ‘yung team,” said Madera.

Madera said Myk Saguiguit, the coaching consultant of the Aces who also happens to be his coach during his Olivarez College days, was supportive that he even drew up a play to set up the fake injury. Madera also told his girlfriend to record the proceedings for the coaching staff to review later on.

“Nung sinabi ko, nagulat sila at na-excite lahat. Sinabi ko kay coach na ganito ‘yung eksena, tapos nagulat naman ako kasi si coach Myk pa ‘yung mismong nagpursigi na kumuha ng board para gumawa ng play. Natuwa din ako kasi naincorporate nung mga teammates ko. Winalk through pa namin kunwari.”

Continue reading below ↓

“Ang sabi ko pa kay coach Myk, sasabihin ko kay Lyn na kukunan kami ng video para makita namin ‘yun.

The plan was well-executed with Madera taking the shot inside the paint and falling hard after a foul, though he admitted he actually got hurt on the incident after his head also hit the floor.

“Medyo kinabahan ako at aminado akong napasobra ‘yung acting ko kasi napalakas ‘yung bagsak at na-out of balance ako. Imbes na balikat ‘yung kunwaring injury, nauntog tuloy ‘yung ulo ko. Medyo may konting bukol,” said Madera.

When he popped the question, his girlfriend said yes with tears of joy on her face as his teammates celebrated and giggled from the proposal.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

It appeared that the proposal also brought a good omen for the team as the team won two out of their next three games of the elimination round to finish at 5-5, and stay alive for a quarterfinal berth. They eventually made it, through a loss by Quezon over Muntinlupa in the final day of the elimination round on Sunday.

Continue reading below ↓

Madera said he plans to get married as soon as restrictions during the pandemic are eased. “Nagpapasalamat po ako unang una sa Panginoon, sa pamilya ng girlfriend ko at sa Team Paranaque Aces… Sa awa at tulong ng Panginoon, tutuparin ko po ang binitiwang salita kay Lyn. Sa ngayon po, ipinagpapatuloy namin ang pag-iipon at plano sa aming kasal,” said Madera.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.