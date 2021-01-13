Bayanihan ride: Cyclists carry fellow rider, bike parts after mechanical trouble

NO one is left behind. That summed up the short video that went viral among the cycling community recently.

The video showed a group of five young cyclists in a ride, but one was sitting at the handlebar of his friend’s bike. The person appeared to have suffered mechanical trouble as three of their groupmates were carrying the bike frame and two tires on their back.

The short video which was posted on TikTok was also to the tune of ‘Sama-Sama’ by Ex-Battalion, and it perfectly described the story behind the incident shot by cycling enthusiast James Quintayo of Antique.

Quintayo said he and his group of rider-friends in the Belison Bikers Club were traversing Barangay Tiolas in San Joaquin, Iloilo on their way back to hometown Belison, Antique when one of his friends suffered mechanical problems on one of the tires of his bike.

Quintayo said the group didn’t have enough money to have the bike repaired at a shop so the group decided that to disassemble it and have it fixed in their home.

“Naisipan na lang namin na ilagay na lang sa likod ng kasama namin,” said the 18-year-old Quintayo, a student who has made biking as a hobby for a year now.

Viewers were pleased with the gesture of how they helped each other during a difficult situation during a ride. The video has already generated more than one million views on TikTok.

“Hindi ko po ineexpect na maraming viewers eh,” said Quintayo.

When asked about their gesture, Quintayo said the group only did what they felt was right to their friend in their ride.

“Hinintay po namin siya at gusto namin na umuwi kami lahat ng ligtas,” he added.

