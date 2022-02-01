Story behind Coach O's 'Kapag iniwan ka na, 'wag mo na balikan' speech

ASIDE from being a successful coach in the volleyball circuit, Oliver Almadro also became known for his motivational speeches during timeouts that have been effective as proven by his resume.

Coach O's 'hugot lines'

One specific timeout though also caught the attention of many when it seemed like Almadro, in his role as head coach of the Ateneo Lady Eagles, was making an advice on handling relationships instead of what to do on the court.

“Umaatras ka na naman, hinahabol mo na naman,” said Almadro in a conversation with Ponggay Gaston in a UAAP Season 81 game in 2019. “How many times will I tell you, kapag lumagpas na sayo, bitawan mo na.”

“Pag iniwan ka na, wag mo na balikan,” Almadro closed.

When asked about that conversation during the SPIN Zoom In episode, the concurrent Choco Mucho head coach said that he always uses metaphors to prove his point in a clear manner. But at that time, he never realized that his talk with Gaston would also mean something else.

“I’m not pertaining to anything. Sa bola ‘yun,” said Almadro. “Sa practice kasi, nagme-metaphor din ako during practices. Nagbabato rin ako ng jokes just like that. And during that time, si Ponggay, alam niyo naman during that time, talagang tinatarget. During that time kasi, galing sa middle si Ponggay, biglang shift to outside hitter kaya tinatarget ng tinatarget.”

“Ang tendency, lumalagpas na, hinahabol pa. Iniwan na niya, lumagpas na. Parang mas madali i-ano sa kanya na lumagpas na, wag mo na balikan, iniwan ka na. Hayaan mo na ‘yun, outside na ‘yun,” said Almadro.

The multi-titled coach, who also once told Dani Ravena “Ravena ka, walang duwag na Ravena” during a timeout, said he never thought that his speech would go viral, some even saying that they can relate to what Almadro said.

For him, it was only a spur of the moment.

“Kung inasahan ko ‘yun, ako ang nag-upload, yumaman ako,” said Almadro with a laugh. “It was just a spur of the moment.”

