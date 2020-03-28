Steph Curry asks the coronavirus questions everyone is afraid to ask a doctor

NBA Most Valuable Player Stephen Curry is asking the questions that are on top of everyone's mind in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Questions like: "'What needs to happen for there be large gatherings and sporting events again?"

The Golden State Warriors superstar recently interviewed National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci on Instagram Live.

Continue reading below ↓

One of Steph's questions was about him getting tested for the virus — came back negative — after he contracted influenza days before the league suspended the 2019-20 season.

"You did the right thing," Fauci said. "Someone who gets flu-like symptoms or aches or a bit of a cough, the first thing you do is stay at home. Don’t go to an emergency room because you might be infecting others. Get on the phone with a physician, nurse or healthcare provider and get instructions on what to do.

"If available, you can get a test. The critical issue is don’t flood the emergency rooms. Stay at home. If you are seriously ill, you have to go quickly there. But if you have just aches, pains and a fever, stay where you are and contact your physician."

Curry and Fauci also talked about real-life coronavirus scenarios, including an NBA resumption and increased testing. Below are the highlights of the Q&A:

Continue reading below ↓

Difference between COVID-19 and flu

Fauci: “It’s similar in some respects in that it is a respiratory illness that is transmitted by the respiratory route. It gives a degree of pathology that is mostly pneumonia. The reason it’s different is that it’s very, very much more transmissible than flu. More importantly, it’s significantly more serious.”

Susceptibility of young people from COVID-19

“You can get sick. But you don’t get into serious trouble if you are young. It’s very heavily weighted toward the elderly with those underlying conditions, heart disease, lung disease, kidney disease. Those are the people with a higher degree of mortality... But we’re starting to see some people that are younger, healthy and vigorous who don’t have any underlying conditions who are getting seriously ill. It’s still a very, very small minority. But it doesn’t mean young people like yourself should say ‘I’m completely exempt from any risk of getting seriously ill.”

Continue reading below ↓

Return of mass gatherings and sports

“We can start thinking about getting back some degree of normality when the country as a whole is turning that corner and start coming down. Then you can pinpoint cases much more easily than getting overwhelmed by cases.”

Number of available tests

“Several weeks ago, we were not in a place where we needed to be or wanted to be. We did not have as much accessibility of testing as we have and will have going forward. Right now, there are literally hundreds of thousands of tests that are out there now mostly because we got the private sector involved.”

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Contracting COVID-19 twice

“We haven’t done the specific testing to determine that. But if this acts like every virus similar to it that we know, the chances are overwhelming that if you get infected and recover from the infection, you are not going to get infected with the same virus.”

Continue reading below ↓

Warm weather versus virus

“As the weather gets warmer, viruses tend to do poorly in warm, moist weather and do quite well in cold, dry weather... The only issue is we don’t know whether this is going to happen with this virus. This is the first time we’ve dealt with this virus. So it’s not an unreasonable assumption to think it’s going to go down. But you don’t want to count on it.”

Struggle of getting tested

“There should be nothing now that is inhibiting it. But originally the system, the way it was set up was not geared toward the massive capability of instantaneously safely getting a test and getting it done... Right now, the system has changed predominantly because it has been handed over to the commercial firms that know how to do it.”

Timeline for vaccine development

“We have started the development of the vaccine faster than ever in the history of any virus from the time it was discovered and the time we actually made it and put it into a trial. But when you test a vaccine, there are multiple phases. The first thing you got to do is make sure it’s safe. We started that a couple of weeks ago. Then you have a Phase 2 or Phase 3 trial to see if it works. That’s the thing that is going to take an additional eight to 12 months or so. You add up the three or four months of the Phase 1, seven or eight months of Phase 2, you have a year or year and half. We hope by the time we get to next winter that we have something that works.”

Continue reading below ↓

Watch the entire interview here: