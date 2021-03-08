Steph Curry goes viral as pinpoint shooting sinks Team Durant

FANS — or at least, Western Conference fans — got the show they wanted during this year’s All-Star game.
A lot of the fireworks came from the explosive performance of Steph Curry. Fresh off his very close win in the 3-point contest, Curry lit up the scoreboards once again with 28 points, including a clutch of blockbuster threes.
Still, Giannis Antetokounmpo racked up 35 points at 16-of-16 shooting. Meanwhile, Damian Lillard wrapped up the game with 32 points and the final three pointer.
The GSW mainstay blew up on Twitter. At the close of the game, the keyword “Steph” was already hitting almost 300K total tweets.
At the close of the game, Antetokounmpo walked away with the 2021 All-Star MVP trophy. Team LeBron, meanwhile, raised a total $750,000 for the Thurgood Marshall College Fund.
Take a nibble of the sampler plate of these delicious Curry tweets: