Steph Curry goes viral as pinpoint shooting sinks Team Durant

FANS — or at least, Western Conference fans — got the show they wanted during this year’s All-Star game.

A lot of the fireworks came from the explosive performance of Steph Curry. Fresh off his very close win in the 3-point contest, Curry lit up the scoreboards once again with 28 points, including a clutch of blockbuster threes.

Still, Giannis Antetokounmpo racked up 35 points at 16-of-16 shooting. Meanwhile, Damian Lillard wrapped up the game with 32 points and the final three pointer.

The GSW mainstay blew up on Twitter. At the close of the game, the keyword “Steph” was already hitting almost 300K total tweets.





At the close of the game, Antetokounmpo walked away with the 2021 All-Star MVP trophy. Team LeBron, meanwhile, raised a total $750,000 for the Thurgood Marshall College Fund.

Take a nibble of the sampler plate of these delicious Curry tweets:

Some fans weren't happy about that MVP nod

Here's Skip with his take!

Still, props to Antetokounmpo!

In the bag

Ideas for All-Star 2022

This is why All-Star Games were created

Who’s your All-Star pair?

Abangan na namin sa Top Shot

Backhanded burn for GSW

He’s an apex legend.

Curry hitting it from all ranges

Look at that slam

Dame put on a show himself.