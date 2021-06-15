Steph gets tribute court in Valenzuela with launch of Warriors-themed facility

STEPH Curry has inspired a brand-new playing facility in Valenzuela City.

The Manotoc basketball covered court in Warriors livery was finally inaugurated over the weekend after its construction was slightly delayed last year during the outbreak of COVID-19.

Deputy Speaker Eric Martinez, who has been at the forefront of constructing NBA-inspired basketball courts around District 2 of Valenzuela, personally led the ribbon cutting and inauguration of the area adjacent to the newly-built health center, day care center, and tennis court.

The court also features the life-size murals of two of the most accomplished netters in history, namely Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Martinez, who represents the second district of Valenzuela in Congress, was joined during the simple ceremony by the different district councilors led by former car racer Tyson Sy and Sel Sabino, barangay captain Emmanuel Espino, purok leader Napoleon Vanguardia, and officers of Tanglaw ng Nayon.

Although the elevated covered court is a tribute to Curry, the two-time NBA MVP and the Golden State Warriors franchise player, the facility was named ‘The Queen’ in honor of the National Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima, which is located just a few meters away.

Martinez vividly remembered how as a young kid, he would usually play at the Manotoc basketball playground — then still an open, cemented court — since there were no facilities available at the nearby Serrano Subdivision where his family lives.

“Dito po ako lumaki. Natatandaan ko pa yung hitsura nito noon,” recalled the congressman after finally seeing his former playing ground transformed into a wooden, covered court located inside Manotoc Subdivision in Barangay Marulas.

A mural of Curry chewing his mouthpiece adorns the center of the court, and will be the first noticeable sight upon entering the second floor facility.

At the side of one court shows wall paintings of Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and yes, Kevin Durant, who were key Golden State players responsible for establishing the best regular season record in NBA history at 73-9 during the 2015-2016 season.

Unfortunately, the Warriors lost to Lebron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Finals, after botching a 3-1 series lead.

At the other end hangs photos of past Golden State legends and coaches, including Wilt Chamberlain, Al Attles, Rick Barry, Chris Mullin, among others.

‘The Queen’ is the sixth NBA-themed court around Valenzuela, which Martinez proudly refers to as the ‘Basketball Capital of the Philippines.’

Just walking distance from the newly-inaugurated basketball facility is the House of Kobe in Barangay Karuhatan.

Others include the Shamrock Garden in Barangay Ugong (Boston Celtics), Thoa Wild Center in Gen. T. De Leon (Chicago Bulls), Rock Arena in Barangay Bagbaguin (Houston Rockets), and Cubs Center in Barangay Maysan (San Antonio Spurs).

