WATCH: Steph Curry stars in ad for ‘Get Out’ director’s new horror movie

JORDAN Peele (not to be mistaken for Jordan Poole) has a mysterious new horror flick coming out, and he’s roped in Steph Curry to help shill it.

In an ad that aired just in time for the playoffs, the GSW superstar tries to shoot off a few hoops inside an abandoned barn, to the tune of some Stevie Wonder. But a mysterious gust of wind scares him off, just as the title card Nope appears on screen.

Watch Steph Curry Nope ad below:

Steph Curry is likely not pulling a LeBron James and trying to launch a full-fledged acting career. He’s not in the cast list of the forthcoming horror movie, which will headline Get Out and Black Panther actor Daniel Kaluuya.

Perhaps the Warriors sharpshooter will appear in a cameo, but the simplest explanation is probably the best: In playoff season, he’s the guy you want to drum up interest in a movie that’s launching in a few months — Peele’s third time at the director’s chair since the critically acclaimed Get Out and Us.

The Warriors are currently locked in a first-round playoffs battle against the Denver Nuggets. Despite recovering from a sprained ligament and bone bruise he got last March, he exploded off the bench for 34 points during Game 2 against Denver. The Warriors lead 2-0.

