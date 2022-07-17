Even Steph Curry appreciates this Pinoy little leaguer’s next-level ‘night, night’

ON JULY 14, a video posted on the Hoopjunkie Facebook page went viral, showing off a pint-sized young baller, playing at a Sucat basketball court, who paid his foes the ultimate disrespect after a long bomb.

Today, July 17, Steph Curry gave a hat tip to this next-level ‘night, night’ move.

“Went to sleep on em!” the Golden State sharpshooter tweeted appreciatively as he reposted from a Warriors fan page.

LOOK: Steph Curry reacts to viral night, night vid

Even LeBron James gave his two cents, replying to Steph’s tweet with, “You see what you started!” followed by multiple laughing emojis and, of course, an emoji of a bed.

Is it the ‘night, night’ move to end all ‘night, nights’? And will Steph Curry try out something like this next season?

