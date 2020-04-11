Steph Curry introduces jump-shot pioneer Kenny Sailors in new docu

For a couple of NBA superstars whose respective basketball careers are almost synonymous with the iconic move, Dirk Nowitzki and Kevin Durant seemed bewildered by the topic of Kenny Sailors, the player who popularized the jump shot.

Dirk: "We're talking about the guy who founded the jump shot or something? (Do you know who that guy is?) No."

KD: "I'm a millennial so I just thought the jump shot was just a part of the game."

That's rather understandable, given that Sailors debuted the "leaping one-hander" during the 1943 NCAA Basketball Championships at Madison Square Garden. The 5'10 guard from the University of Wyoming would go on to revolutionize the game as a two-time collegiate All-American and one of the NBA's first players, before deciding to lie low in Alaska.

Directed by Jacob Hamilton and executive produced by none other than two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Steph Curry, the award-winning film JUMP SHOT chronicles the life of Sailors and features interviews with Curry, Nowitzki, Durant, WNBA legend Nancy Lieberman, and Hall of Fame coach Bobby Knight, among others.

Watch the official trailer:

Part of its YouTube description reads: "Kenny Sailors was an NCAA Tourney MVP, NBA pioneer, true cowboy and a homesteader in the Alaskan frontier, a pioneer for female athletes, loving husband, father and community leader. JUMP SHOT is the story of a man with deep faith who brought to the game its greatest innovation, while always staying true to the things that matter most."

JUMP SHOT, which premieres online only from April 16 to 18, can be pre-ordered through jumpshotmovie.com. According to the website, 10% of the proceeds and 100% of 'Give' funds will benefit the Convoy of Hope, particularly its COVID-19 relief efforts of preparing meals for insufficiently served communities.