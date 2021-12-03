Fil-Am VDJ gets in the act as Duke WBB upsets Iowa 

THE flawless run of Duke University Women's Basketball team continues, improving its record to 7-0 after victory over No. 9 Iowa on Friday morning, Philippine time.

The Blue Devils handed the Hawkeyes their first loss of the conference, 79-64, in the Big Ten-Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) challenge of the US Women's NCAA, at the Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Filipino-American guard Vanessa de Jesus suited up as Duke's starting guard and locked in a season-high seven points, two rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block.

Continue reading below ↓

Vanessa De Jesus averaging 5.9 ppg so far in US NCAA

It is only the second time the two teams met in school history. Their first brawl was in 2008, with Duke also winning by a blowout, 71-47.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The recent victory drops Iowa's record to 4-1.

De Jesus averages 5.9 markers, 3.8 assists, and 2.7 rebounds in seven games of Duke's unscathed run.

The Blue Devils will next face University of Pennsylvania on Monday, where another Fil-Am Gilas prospect, Kayla Padilla, is suiting up.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.