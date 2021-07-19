Sta. Lucia Realtors' throwback jerseys come back to life in PVL

BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — Sta. Lucia Realty has brought back the iconic jerseys and logo of its old PBA team for the Lady Realtors’ first conference as a professional volleyball team in the Premier Volleyball League.

Mika Reyes and the Lady Realtors are sporting the green jerseys identified with Sta. Lucia’s basketball team, which won two PBA titles from 1993-2010 with a team led by Marlou Aquino, Dennis Espino and Kenneth Duremdes.

Lady Realtors manager Buddy Encarnado, who was also the manager of the Sta. Lucia teams in the PBA, brought back the classic kits to the delight of coach Eddieson Orcullo - a fan of Espino and Co.

“Sa akin nung tinanong mo yun parang kinilabutan ako kasi bata pa tayo pare-pareho noon nung panahon na ito yung logo ng Sta. Luciac,” said Orcullo after his team beat PLDT in three sets on Monday.

“Ngayon, nasa amin namin na ulit na hawak namin at ako yung nakaupo, talagang I’m blessed na magkaroon ako ng logo ng ganito sa team natin,” he added.

Reyes said Encarnado wants to inspire the Lady Realtors with the franchise’s past achievements during its heyday in the PBA.

“Gusto lang din niya talaga maging united yung Sta. Lucia kaya binalik talaga niya yung logo from yung the basketball team to volleyball,” the star middle blocker said.

“I think naging maganda rin yung pasok ni sir kasi lagi niya rin kami nire-remind sa achievements ng basketball team niya before and maganda rin yung inspiration for us.”

From being limited to three points with few touches in last Saturday’s loss to Creamline, Reyes bounced back with nine attacks for 11 points to deliver Sta. Lucia’s first win on Monday at the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center.

The former La Salle star dedicated the Lady Realtors’ first PVL victory to Encarnado, who celebrated his birthday on Monday.

