Spotify rolls out playlist, podcast for 'The Last Dance' fans

SPOTIFY, in partnership with ESPN and Netflix, has launched two curated playlists tied to the wildly popular new docuseries 'The Last Dance,' which chronicles Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls.

Aside from the story itself, the music in the series, with curation assistance by Rudy Chung, has been garnering fan buzz and interest, prompting Spotify to launch the two exclusive playlists - one with music, and the other with podcasts.

'The Last Dance's' official playlist will include music from and inspired by the series, including hits such as LL Cool J’s “I’m Bad," Prince’s “Partyman,” and The Alan Parson Project’s “Sirius," known by many as the Chicago Bulls theme song, and others.

Additionally, the second playlist will feature podcasts, as a part of Spotify’s newly announced podcast playlists, designed to help listeners find their next favorite show by introducing them to the latest and greatest in podcast content.

After 'The Last Dance' podcast playlist, updated once a week, will include podcasts that discuss and dive further into the docuseries, giving streamers a closer look at the show, including episodes from The Bill Simmons Podcast, Jalen & Jacoby The Aftershow, Skip and Shannon: Undisputed, and more.

"The list of songs, updated in tandem with the episodes, is an ode to the music that defined the 90s. From hip-hop to rock to R&B, the tracks were specially curated for streamers to discover and experience the culture of this influential time,” said Carl Chery, creative director, head of urban music at Spotify.

"Hopefully younger fans will have gained a newfound appreciation of not only MJ but also the great music from his era,” said Chung.

The 10-part documentary series, kicked off on April 20 on Netflix, releases new episodes on Mondays at 3 PM. 'The Last Dance' song playlist can be found linked here, with the podcast playlist linked here.