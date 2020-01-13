SEA Games venues not spared by wrath of Taal Volcano eruption

SPORTS venues constructed for the country's hosting of the 30th Southeast Asian Games just last December were not spared from the ashfall brought by the eruption of the Taal Volcano.

The newly constructed Tagaytay skate park was left covered with thick ashes after Taal Volcano's eruption, spewing ashes not just in nearby areas but also as far as Metro Manila and deep north in Central Luzon.

PHOTO: Echo Antonio

The new skate park, which was finished just in time for the SEA Games, was the site of one of Margielyn Didal's gold-medal feats in the skateboarding event of the biennial showpiece.

The BMX course also in Tagaytay suffered the same fate.

Residents of the town of Laurel in Batangas where the mountain bike competition of the SEA Games was held, particularly the Tatlong Bungo trail, had to be evacuated as earthquakes were felt in the area.