Still no go-signal for sports events, practices under GCQ

THE Philippine government has made it clear that sports events or even practices still won't be allowed even if it eases restrictions of people's movement at the end of the enhanced community quaratine (ECQ) on May 15.

In a press briefing in Malacanang on Tuesday, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque laid down scenarios being considered by the Inter-Agency Task Force on various businesses and industries once areas shift to general community quarantine (GQC).

The government made it clear sports-related mass gatherings that were not allowed in the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) will still be barred under GCQ. These include, but not limited to, "games, trainings, tournaments, and championships."

Roque added gyms and fitness centers will still not be allowed to open during the GCQ.

The IATF announced recently that guidelines have been relaxed in areas that will now be under GCQ starting May 1 due to very low cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Areas that are will now be under GCQ from May 1 to 15 are Apayao, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Kalinga, Ilocos Sur, Batanes, Quirino, Aurora, Palawan, Romblon, Camarines Norte, Sorsogon, Masbate, Guimaras, Bohol, Biliran, Eastern Samar, Leyte, Northern Samar, Southern Leyte, Zamboanga Del Norte, Zamboanga Sibugay, Bukidnon, Camiguin, Davao Occidental, Sarangani, Agusan Del Sur, Dinagat Island, Surigao Del Norte, Surigao Del Sur, Agusan Del Norte, Basilan, and Sulu.

Areas with high cases of COVID-19 including Metro Manila will still be in ECQ from May 1 to 15.

The PBA is one of the sports leagues affected by the ECQ, suspending its games as well as team practices indefinitely due to the spread of COVID-19.

The UAAP and NCAA have also cancelled their respective seasons in different sports due to COVID-19 as well.

