Sports, gyms to reopen for GCQ? DILG considering it, says Año

WHEN enhanced community quarantine transitions to a less restricted general community quarantine, current guidelines state that sports and fitness facilities should still remain closed.

However, according to a report on the Inquirer, the Department of Interior and Local Government is mulling the possibility of allowing some of these to reopen during GCQ.

In response to a question about activities like tennis, badminton, and exercise, DILG Secretary Eduardo Año said: “‘Yung mga sports na merong physical distancing na o-observe siya, sa susunod na pag-uusapan namin ‘yan naman. Tatalakayin namin na pagdating ng GCQ may i-a-allow na tayong sports.”

He noted that even the Department of Health recognizes exercise as one of the key factors that would help people recover from COVID-19.

Yesterday, Blackwater owner Dioceldo Sy questioned the government decision to keep sports facilities and gyms shuttered even during GCQ.

Sy stated that physical fitness is important during a health crisis as a way to improve the immune system. (This is the same argument made by SPIN Life fitness columnist Julio Veloso when he called for fitness to be classified as an “essential” industry.)

As for sports, Sy said: “Playing (closed-door) games will help provide people some respite and entertainment to cheer them up especially with our current health crisis.”

As per IATF Resolution No. 29, gyms, fitness studios, and sports facilities are still not allowed to operate even after an area under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) has been lowered to GCQ.

