PBA road game venue, Camsur Complex not spared by super typhoon 'Rolly'

SPORTS facilities in the Bicol Region were not spared by the wrath of super typhoon Rolly over the weekend.

The roof of the Jesse M. Robredo (JMR) Coliseum in Naga City was heavily damaged due to the strong winds of the super typhoon which first made landfall in Catanduanes, according to a report by Mark Makalalad of DZBB.

The JMR Coliseum once hosted out-of-town games of the PBA.

Prior to the pandemic, the venue was being used by the NBL team Camsur Express and hosted matches of the Philippine Collegiate Champions League and the region’s college and high school leagues.

According to the DZBB report, the venue was used as an evacuation center, but evacuees were sent home following the damage to the facility.

Rappler also reported damage to portions of the Camsur Water Sports Complex in Pili.

The vicinty near the Cagsawa Ruins which is also a popular site for leisure activities were also badly damaged due to the lahar that spewed from the Mayon Volcano.

The Bicol Region is one of the worst-hit areas by Rolly with the Coast Guard reporting a 90 percent destruction in the province of Catanduanes.