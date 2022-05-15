News And Trends

LOOK: Spirits all fired up in UP's victory bonfire, Lagablab Diliman

by spin.ph staff
2 hours ago
undefined
PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

SPIRITS were all fired up as the UP community gathered near the grounds of the College of Human Kinetics to celebrate their momentous victory over the Ateneo Blue Eagles.

Over a roaring flame, many of them clad in red, students, teachers, alumni, and, of course, the men of the hour toasted to their history-making championship – the first for the men’s basketball team since the days of Benjie Paras and Eric Altamirano.

“Simula Day 1 ng UAAP, nandun kayo, di po kayo bumitaw. Sa talo, panalo, andun kayo,” said Carl Tamayo, the league’s rookie of the year who pitched in six points and six rebounds in the momentous battle.

“Kayo nagbigay ng lakas sa amin, kaya nakuha namin ang kampeonato.”

MORE FROM SPIN
MORE FROM SPIN

    University chancellor Fidel Nemenzo alluded to the current elections, saying, “These past days have been very dark for us. But thank you to the UP Men’s Basketball Team, for giving us hope in this period of darkness.”

    Continue reading below ↓

    Check out our pictures below:

    undefined

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    undefined

    Continue reading below ↓

    undefined

    undefined

    Continue reading below ↓

    undefined

    undefined

    Continue reading below ↓

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again