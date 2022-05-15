LOOK: Spirits all fired up in UP's victory bonfire, Lagablab Diliman

SPIRITS were all fired up as the UP community gathered near the grounds of the College of Human Kinetics to celebrate their momentous victory over the Ateneo Blue Eagles.

Over a roaring flame, many of them clad in red, students, teachers, alumni, and, of course, the men of the hour toasted to their history-making championship – the first for the men’s basketball team since the days of Benjie Paras and Eric Altamirano.

“Simula Day 1 ng UAAP, nandun kayo, di po kayo bumitaw. Sa talo, panalo, andun kayo,” said Carl Tamayo, the league’s rookie of the year who pitched in six points and six rebounds in the momentous battle.

“Kayo nagbigay ng lakas sa amin, kaya nakuha namin ang kampeonato.”

University chancellor Fidel Nemenzo alluded to the current elections, saying, “These past days have been very dark for us. But thank you to the UP Men’s Basketball Team, for giving us hope in this period of darkness.”

Check out our pictures below:

